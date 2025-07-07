Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Decreased by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $27,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $441.98 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $442.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

