Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Position Cut by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,500 shares during the quarter. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $39,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,291,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 26,372.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,065,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,123,080,000 after buying an additional 2,057,872 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 263.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 903,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,269,000 after purchasing an additional 655,341 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,667,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,465,570,000 after purchasing an additional 508,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1,899.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 224,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,031,000 after purchasing an additional 213,671 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.58.

Insider Activity

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 872 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW opened at $258.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.42. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.