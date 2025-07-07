TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $13.47 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,808 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $13,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $138.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.47. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $119.83 and a 52 week high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

