Capital Advisors Inc. OK Decreases Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 241,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,953 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $44,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,323,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,501,000 after acquiring an additional 317,502 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,153,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,160 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,749,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,781,000 after purchasing an additional 949,414 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,654,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,558,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,198,000 after purchasing an additional 86,667 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on DoorDash from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on DoorDash from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on DoorDash from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on DoorDash from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $238.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.08 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $248.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.96 and a 200 day moving average of $193.89.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 4.39%. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.67, for a total transaction of $12,619,652.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 942,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,027,419.18. This represents a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $4,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 245,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,645,910. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,781 shares of company stock valued at $94,277,848 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

