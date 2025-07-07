Centennial Bank AR Sells 144 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Centennial Bank AR lowered its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,765 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in First Solar were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 9,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total value of $1,481,812.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 8,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,136.85. This represents a 54.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 2,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $466,877.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,689.49. This represents a 20.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,172. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Solar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on First Solar from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on First Solar from $191.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Glj Research upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.37 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.69.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $185.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.48. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.56 and a fifty-two week high of $262.72.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $844.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 29.72%. First Solar’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

