Financial Survey: BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

BeyondSpring and Merus are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BeyondSpring and Merus”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondSpring $1.75 million 51.84 -$11.12 million N/A N/A Merus $36.13 million 103.13 -$215.33 million ($4.08) -13.20

Profitability

BeyondSpring has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Merus.

This table compares BeyondSpring and Merus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondSpring N/A N/A N/A Merus -506.73% -35.99% -29.83%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.3% of BeyondSpring shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Merus shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.3% of BeyondSpring shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Merus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

BeyondSpring has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merus has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BeyondSpring and Merus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BeyondSpring 0 0 0 0 0.00 Merus 0 0 12 2 3.14

Merus has a consensus price target of $84.64, indicating a potential upside of 57.20%. Given Merus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Merus is more favorable than BeyondSpring.

Summary

Merus beats BeyondSpring on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immunomodulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and as an anti-cancer agent, as well as for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. It is also developing Plinabulin in combination with docetaxel vs. docetaxel alone for the treatment of NSCLC and epidermal growth factor receptor wild type. In addition, the company develops Plinabulin in combination with various immuno-oncology agents and chemotherapy or radiation, including; nivolumab, a PD-1 antibody that is has completed phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; ipilimumab, a CTLA-4 antibody for the treatment of extensive-stage small cell lung cancer; in combination with PD-1 or PD-L1 antibodies and radiation for the treatment of various cancers; and pembrolizumab, etoposide, and platinum to treat extensive-stage small cell lung cancer. Further, it engages in the development of three small molecule immune agents in preclinical stages; and a drug discovery platform to develop therapeutic agents from internal research and development efforts and from collaboration. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1. The company is also developing MCLA-158, which is in a phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; MCLA-145, which is in phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; MCLA-129, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer and other solid tumors; and ONO-4685 that is Phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed/refractory T cell lymphoma. In addition, it has collaboration agreement with Betta Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd for the research and development of stage bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-129; collaboration with Incyte Corporation for the development of MCLA-145; and collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to discover novel antibody-based trispecific T-cell engagers. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

