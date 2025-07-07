Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) & Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Financial Comparison

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Crescent Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund pays out 97.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Crescent Capital BDC pays out 125.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Crescent Capital BDC has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Crescent Capital BDC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and Crescent Capital BDC”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone Secured Lending Fund $1.33 billion 5.40 $694.10 million $3.17 9.84 Crescent Capital BDC $197.36 million N/A $73.65 million $1.34 10.69

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has higher revenue and earnings than Crescent Capital BDC. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Capital BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and Crescent Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone Secured Lending Fund 47.80% 12.49% 5.67% Crescent Capital BDC 26.20% 11.10% 4.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.5% of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Capital BDC has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and Crescent Capital BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone Secured Lending Fund 0 2 4 0 2.67 Crescent Capital BDC 0 2 3 0 2.60

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund currently has a consensus target price of $31.38, indicating a potential upside of 0.56%. Crescent Capital BDC has a consensus target price of $17.60, indicating a potential upside of 22.86%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.

Summary

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund beats Crescent Capital BDC on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act). In addition, the Fund elected to be treated for U.S. federal income tax purposes, as a regulated investment company (RIC), as defined under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the Code). The fund also intends to continue to comply with the requirements prescribed by the Code in order to maintain tax treatment as a RIC. The fund's investment objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective primarily through originated loans, equity and other securities, including syndicated loans, of private U.S. companies, specifically small and middle market companies, typically in the form of first lien senior secured and unitranche loans (including first out/last out loans), and to a lesser extent, second lien, third lien, unsecured and subordinated loans and other debt and equity securities.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

