OLD Republic International Corp Has $60.04 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

OLD Republic International Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,500 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up about 2.3% of OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. OLD Republic International Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Duke Energy worth $60,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Bcwm LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $9,815,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its position in Duke Energy by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 79,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 54,413 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 338.6% in the 1st quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 291,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,575,000 after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $117.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.49. Duke Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $100.03 and a twelve month high of $125.27. The company has a market cap of $91.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.88.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

