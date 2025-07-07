Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,843 Shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,843 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in PPL by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in PPL by 1,057.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $61,809.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,065.30. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PPL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PPL from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PPL

PPL Stock Up 0.7%

PPL opened at $33.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average is $34.20. PPL Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. PPL had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.74%.

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.