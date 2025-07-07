Cooksen Wealth LLC Invests $83,000 in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDV. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 385.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 961.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the period.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

BATS:IDV opened at $34.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.76. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $26.89 and a one year high of $34.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.79.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

