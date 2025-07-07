Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC Has $557,000 Stock Position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 523,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 212,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,831,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,383,000 after buying an additional 116,822 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 182,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 112,903 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 407,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after buying an additional 99,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,262,000.

Shares of BATS SMB opened at $17.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29.

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

