Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) & SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) Head to Head Review

Risk & Volatility

Natural Resource Partners has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SouthGobi Resources has a beta of 68.21, suggesting that its share price is 6,721% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.8% of Natural Resource Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.3% of Natural Resource Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of SouthGobi Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Natural Resource Partners and SouthGobi Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Resource Partners 66.17% 31.31% 21.35% SouthGobi Resources 10.12% -15.18% 3.65%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Resource Partners $268.01 million 4.72 $183.64 million $10.41 9.37 SouthGobi Resources $493.38 million 0.24 $92.50 million $0.16 2.54

This table compares Natural Resource Partners and SouthGobi Resources”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Natural Resource Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SouthGobi Resources. SouthGobi Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Natural Resource Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Natural Resource Partners beats SouthGobi Resources on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natural Resource Partners

(Get Free Report)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana. The company leases a portion of its reserves in exchange for royalty payments; and owns and leases transportation and processing infrastructure related to coal properties. NRP (GP) LP serves as the general partner of the company. Natural Resource Partners L.P. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About SouthGobi Resources

(Get Free Report)

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia and Hong Kong. The company primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. Its flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia. The company was formerly known as SouthGobi Energy Resources Ltd. and changed its name to SouthGobi Resources Ltd. in May 2010. SouthGobi Resources Ltd. is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.