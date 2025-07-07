Cooksen Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 130 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $346.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $348.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $308.03 and its 200 day moving average is $283.31.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $345.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 363 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.32, for a total value of $118,454.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,838.16. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total transaction of $179,796.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,726.41. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,487. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

