Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $532,000 Holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.75.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $256.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $265.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.27. The company has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.75.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $8,214,997.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,572 shares in the company, valued at $36,171,730.56. The trade was a 18.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,204,625. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

