VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,235 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $15,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDX stock opened at $52.91 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $54.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.59.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

