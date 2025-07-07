Fairway Wealth LLC Invests $88,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,292.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,254,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,377,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,721 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,627,000. Essential Planning LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,591.4% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 769,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,689,000 after purchasing an additional 755,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,441,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,190,000 after purchasing an additional 753,783 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $69.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $69.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.18.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4851 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

