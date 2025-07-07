Fairway Wealth LLC Takes $32,000 Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,811.8% in the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $42.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $42.87.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

