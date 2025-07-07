Fairway Wealth LLC Takes Position in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN)

Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NextNav by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 26,412 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in NextNav by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NextNav by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after acquiring an additional 29,448 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.
NextNav Stock Performance
NASDAQ NN opened at $15.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76. NextNav Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 16.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Mariam Sorond sold 69,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $1,004,486.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,480,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,289,661.90. The trade was a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About NextNav
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.
