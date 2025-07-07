Fairway Wealth LLC Invests $308,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,212.5% in the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $110.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.46. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.40 and a one year high of $110.34. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

