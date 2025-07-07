Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,102,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 302,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,603,000 after acquiring an additional 10,486 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $43.19 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $43.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

