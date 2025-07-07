Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 3.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,034,000 after purchasing an additional 42,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Diageo by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 362,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,949,000 after buying an additional 13,547 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.2% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 45,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 713.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 30,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Diageo Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $104.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.51. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $142.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.56.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

