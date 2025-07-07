RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:RMI)

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of RMI stock opened at $14.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $16.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

