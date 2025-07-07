Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (SABA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 31st

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Stock Down 0.5%
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock opened at $9.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average is $8.85. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $9.43.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Forget the Weak Dollar—These 3 Travel Stocks Are Still Taking Off
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Correction Equals Opportunity in Domino’s Pizza Stock
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3 Defense Leaders Set to Gain From Rising Military Spend
Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.