Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Declares $0.11 — Dividend

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance
PGZ opened at $10.54 on Monday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $11.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
