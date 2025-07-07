Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Declares $0.11 — Dividend

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

PGZ opened at $10.54 on Monday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $11.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29.

Get Principal Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.