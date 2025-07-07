Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 2,072 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 118.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,821 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,221,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,564,722,000 after purchasing an additional 323,636 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,115,142,000 after purchasing an additional 20,401 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,250,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $880,778,000 after purchasing an additional 172,340 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,093,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $770,199,000 after purchasing an additional 97,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,051,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $740,624,000 after purchasing an additional 305,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock opened at $784.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $705.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $682.81. The company has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.69. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $525.91 and a 52-week high of $896.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 33.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on URI. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Rentals from $780.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.23.

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,957.06. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

