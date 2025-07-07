Pacific Point Advisors LLC Acquires 573 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Pacific Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Pacific Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 23,982.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 733,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,207,000 after purchasing an additional 730,510 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,325,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $531,706,000 after buying an additional 566,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,605,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 813.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,387,000 after buying an additional 394,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 625,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,944,000 after buying an additional 357,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $256.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.56 and a 52-week high of $263.05. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.98.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.25, for a total transaction of $484,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 71,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,252,560.50. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $1,948,029.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 455,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,791,994.69. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,004 shares of company stock worth $5,182,843 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RMD shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. KeyCorp set a $274.00 price objective on ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on ResMed from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on ResMed from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ResMed from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.33.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

