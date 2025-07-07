Pacific Point Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000 Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON)

Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 132.0% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.84, for a total value of $960,492.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,858.36. This trade represents a 21.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $4,493,880.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,482,400. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,642 shares of company stock valued at $30,500,428 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AXON opened at $795.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $736.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $636.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a one year low of $279.02 and a one year high of $830.21. The company has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.14, a P/E/G ratio of 91.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $603.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $699.55.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

