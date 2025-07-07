Pacific Point Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Pacific Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 87.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 820.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $43,781.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 130,951 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,467.23. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AOSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $27.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.19. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $53.29. The stock has a market cap of $818.02 million, a P/E ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

See Also

