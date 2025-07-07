Byrne Financial Freedom LLC Purchases 545 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Byrne Financial Freedom LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $455,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,407 shares in the last quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,052,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,027,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,814,000 after buying an additional 1,865,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,564,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,257,000 after buying an additional 1,082,087 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,912,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,289,707.07. This trade represents a 27.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $78,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 960,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,158,310. The trade was a 39.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,113,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,321,229. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $125.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $84.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $150.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.22.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.49%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

