Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.2% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $399.75 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $286.00 and a 12-month high of $400.50. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

