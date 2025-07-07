The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Allstate by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 38,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Allstate by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $196.72 on Monday. The Allstate Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $158.04 and a fifty-two week high of $213.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.70. The company has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.13 earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Allstate

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.