California First Leasing Corp Sells 38,000 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

California First Leasing Corp cut its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 37.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the quarter. California First Leasing Corp’s holdings in ON were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONON. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of ON during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of ON during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ON Stock Performance
NYSE:ONON opened at $54.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.25. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ONON
ON Profile
On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ON
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Forget the Weak Dollar—These 3 Travel Stocks Are Still Taking Off
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Correction Equals Opportunity in Domino’s Pizza Stock
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Defense Leaders Set to Gain From Rising Military Spend
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.