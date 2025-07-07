California First Leasing Corp Sells 38,000 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

California First Leasing Corp cut its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 37.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the quarter. California First Leasing Corp’s holdings in ON were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONON. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of ON during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of ON during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Stock Performance

NYSE:ONON opened at $54.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.25. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ON from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on ON from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ON currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.85.

ON Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

