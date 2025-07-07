Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $99.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 52 week low of $89.70 and a 52 week high of $106.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.82.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OTIS

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.