Jordan Park Group LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Jordan Park Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTWV opened at $145.53 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $113.94 and a one year high of $161.65. The company has a market cap of $798.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.24.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.