Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Asbury Automotive Group comprises about 0.8% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABG. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 275.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABG. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.50.

NYSE ABG opened at $258.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.68 and a 1 year high of $312.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.55.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by ($0.02). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

