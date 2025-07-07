Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,760 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 21,847 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 40,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 11,164 shares in the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GNOM stock opened at $8.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $46.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.14.
Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.
