HM Payson & Co. Sells 80 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 720,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,073,000 after acquiring an additional 326,543 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth $299,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 36.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,061,809.14. This represents a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $478.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $518.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Baird R W lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $522.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.87.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.4%

Elevance Health stock opened at $348.92 on Monday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $347.21 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $387.65 and its 200-day moving average is $398.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $48.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.26 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 26.69%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

