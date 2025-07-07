Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPMO. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $112.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.92. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $112.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.89.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

