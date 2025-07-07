Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. Buys 982 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.87. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.