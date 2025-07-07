Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 975 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 744.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.20.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $86,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $1,431,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,508 shares of company stock worth $2,431,670 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $185.51 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.19 and a 52-week high of $192.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $666.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.25 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

