Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,002,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,675 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $426,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the first quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $132.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $150.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $234,547.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,032.52. The trade was a 36.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

