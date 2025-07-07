Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 3,616 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $108,433,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 83,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho set a $72.00 price target on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Melius started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.82.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $75.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.36. Carrier Global Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 25.45%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

