Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 6,980 Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lowered its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,980 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 44,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 26,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:BAC opened at $48.94 on Monday. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $49.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average is $43.44. The firm has a market cap of $368.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Cfra Research increased their price target on Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.28.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

