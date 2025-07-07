Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 803,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 299,287 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF comprises about 0.9% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $38,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 350,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 70,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 175.6% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,216,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,747,000 after acquiring an additional 62,323 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

EWT opened at $59.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.07 and a 200 day moving average of $51.48. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.62.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

