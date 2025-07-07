Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $6,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKL. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Markel Group by 300.0% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total transaction of $167,529.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,430.08. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKL opened at $1,997.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,921.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1,849.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.84. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,491.03 and a twelve month high of $2,063.68.

Separately, Argus upgraded Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,727.75.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

