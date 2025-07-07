Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC cut its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,163 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF accounts for 1.9% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.60% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $79,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 45,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 28,608 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,656,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDIS opened at $95.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.25. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $73.19 and a 12-month high of $104.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.61.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

