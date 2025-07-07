TD Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Stock

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TCW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.21.

TSE:TCW opened at C$5.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.62. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$3.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.02%.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

