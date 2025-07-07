Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG) Raised to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Addentax Group Price Performance

ATXG stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76. Addentax Group has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $5.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.70.

Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Addentax Group had a negative net margin of 121.86% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter.

Addentax Group Company Profile

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services.

