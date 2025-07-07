Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GBTG. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Global Business Travel Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Get Global Business Travel Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group Stock Up 1.9%

GBTG stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Global Business Travel Group has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.63 million. Global Business Travel Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Global Business Travel Group will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Global Business Travel Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBTG. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 390.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.