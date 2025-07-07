ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

ACV Auctions Trading Down 0.7%

ACVA stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -36.69 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

About ACV Auctions

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.