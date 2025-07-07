ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
ACV Auctions Trading Down 0.7%
ACVA stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -36.69 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
About ACV Auctions
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ACV Auctions
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Forget the Weak Dollar—These 3 Travel Stocks Are Still Taking Off
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Correction Equals Opportunity in Domino’s Pizza Stock
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Defense Leaders Set to Gain From Rising Military Spend
Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.